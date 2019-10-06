Brenda Anderson of Walla Walla and Timothy May of Libby, Mont., wed on Sept. 21, 2019, at the home of the bride’s sister and brother-in-law, Terri and Tom McMakin of Touchet. The Rev. Dale Pratt officiated.
A reception and buffet dinner followed with dancing under twinkling lights in the barn.
Brenda is the daughter of Eileen Davis of Walla Walla and the late Lowell Anderson and David Mocabee.
She graduated in 1979 from Walla Walla High School, in 1981 with a nursing degree from Walla Walla Community College and in 2008 with a master’s of nursing from the University of Phoenix. She was a critical care nurse for 20 years at St. Mary Medical Center and then taught nursing for 15 years at WWCC.
Timothy is the son of Ruth Ann May of Fremont, Ohio, and the late Forest May. He graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 1984.
He served in the U.S. Air Force then majored in air frame and power plant at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He is retired.
Abigail Anderson served as her mother’s maid of honor. Other attendants included Traci Brunning and Ilona Pease-Verwer and the bride’s daughters-in-law, Emily Anderson and Darci Anderson.
Ben Pingleton served as best man for his stepfather. Other attendants included the bride’s sons, Jesse and Shane Anderson, Timothy’s brother-in-law Tim Smith and Timothy’s nephew, Nick Smith.
Ring bearers were the bride’s grandsons: Marvin Anderson, 3, who pulled 1-year-old Russell Anderson in a wagon.