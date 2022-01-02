James and Paula Beal anniversary

James and Paula Beal — 50 years
James and Paula Beal of Walla Walla celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on New Year’s Eve.
They plan to have a private, family celebration in the spring.
The Beals were wed on the evening of Dec. 31, 1971, in Reno, Nevada.
James, now retired, worked as the quality control manager for Birdseye Frozen Foods in Modesto, California. This is where he and Paula met and fell in love.
They married and transferred to the Walla Walla Birdseye Plant, where James eventually advanced to plant manager of D&K Frozen Foods and Stokely Frozen Foods. He retired in 1994.
Paula worked in the lab at Birdseye Frozen Foods in Modesto. After staying home to raise their three children, she began working at Walla Walla District Court as a court clerk, a job she retired from after 22 years.
The couple share a love of camping, hiking and gardening. James is also an avid golfer, and Paula enjoys reading.
Together they have three children, all living in Walla Walla. They are daughter Ronda Chapman; son and daughter-in-law Rocky and Debbie Beal; and daughter and son-in-law Tracy and Greg Cornell.
The Beals also have seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
