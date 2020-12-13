Shellie Stiltz of Walla Walla and Russ Hansen of College Place announce their engagement.
A July 18, 2021, wedding is planned in the Walla Walla area.
Shellie graduated in 1985 from Gem State Academy and in 1987 from Walla Walla College. She is a legal assistant with Lenard L. Wittlake, PLLC.
Her parents are Jim and Renee Stiltz of Payette, Idaho.
Russ graduated in 1985 from Monterey Bay Academy and in 1988 from Walla Walla College
He is a web pressman with the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin. His parents are Marvin and Wanda Hansen of College Place.