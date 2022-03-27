Former Walla Wallan Anna Reid and Michael Groves, both of Lehi, Utah, announce their engagement. The couple’s wedding is set for July 30, 2022, at Sunbrook Ranch Estates, Sevier, Utah.
The daughter of Lori and Dan Reid of Walla Walla, Anna graduated in 2012 from Walla Walla High School and in 2017 from Washington State University. She is a first-grade teacher at Westvale Elementary School in West Jordan, Utah.
The son of Patricia and Robert Groves of The Villages, Florida, Michael graduated in 2010 from Sandwich High School, Sandwich, Massachusetts, and attended Utah Valley University. He is a senior risk officer with Morgan Stanley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.