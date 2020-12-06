The parents of former Walla Wallans Natalie Hartford and James Bogley, both of Spokane, announce the couple’s engagement.
The daughter of Jim and Sherry Hartford of College Place, Natalie graduated in 2016 from Walla Walla High School and in 2020 from Eastern Washington University. She is a dental hygienist in Spokane.
Natalie’s high school sweetheart, James also graduated in 2016 from Wa-Hi. He is the son of John and Shauna Bogley of Walla Walla and graduated in 2020 from Whitman College. He is employed with Spokane Teachers Credit Union in Spokane.
An October 2021 wedding is planned in Walla Walla.