The parents of former Walla Walla resident Sarah Elizabeth Dunn announce her engagement to Matthew Paul Utesch, both of Spokane.
The daughter of Luke and Mitzi Dunn of Walla Walla, Sarah graduated in 2008 from Walla Walla High School and in 2010 with an associate of arts from Walla Walla Community College.
She majored in psychology at Washington State University in 2012 and graduated in 2014 in human resources from WSU Vancouver. She is a human resource generalist at Stay Alfred in Spokane.
The son of Jeff and Theresa Utesch of Spokane, Matthew graduated there in 2007 from University High School, in 2011 from Eastern Washington University with a major in business administration and pre law and in 2017 from Whitworth College with a masters in business administration.
He is a member advocate at Canopy Credit Union in Spokane.
The couple plans a June 20, 2020, wedding in Colbert, Wash.