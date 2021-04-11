Trista Conklin of College Place and Chuck Park of Walla Walla announce their engagement. A June 19, 2021, wedding is planned in Pasco.
Trista graduated in 1991 from Hermiston High School and in 2009 from Walla Walla Community College. She is office assistant at The Place in College Place. She is the daughter of David and Jean Conklin of Pasco.
Chuck graduated from Prairie High School in Brush Prairie, Washington, and in 2013 from ITT Technical Institute in Portland. He is a design drafter at Key Technology in Walla Walla. His parents are Charles Park of Gresham, Oregon, and Jill Park of Ashland, Maine.