Former Walla Wallan Sam Town and Mattie Bess of Mountlake Terrace, Wash., announce their engagement.
The couple plans to wed on June 13, 2020, in Walla Walla.
The son of Marilee Schiff and Karl Schweinfurth of Walla Walla and Randal and Susan Town of Yakima, Sam graduated in 2004 from Walla Walla High School and attended Walla Walla Community College. He is senior manager for fields and conversions at CenturyLink Field, Seattle.
The daughter of Susan Lynne Bess of Seattle and the late Roger Lee Roden, Mattie graduated in 2009 from West Seattle High School and in 2013 from Seattle University.
She is employer relations manager at the University of Washington.