Vernon “Vern” and Evelyn Filan celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at a family gathering at their Walla Walla home on Sept. 11, 2021.
The couple wed on Sept. 15, 1951, at the First Assembly of God in Walla Walla. Evelyn’s maiden name is Miller.
Vern is retired from wheat and pea farming for more than 48 years around Mill Creek and Dixie. In his more active years, he enjoyed designing and building and writing letters to the editor.
Evelyn was a homemaker and a Sunday School teacher and enjoyed playing tennis.
They attend First Assembly of God Church.
The couple has three daughters, Barbara Goin of Olympia, Donnette Filan of Walla Walla and Teresa Thonney of Boise; a son, Ron Filan of Walla Walla; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
