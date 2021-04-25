Tom and Cindy Beechinor of Walla Walla will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering in late April.
The couple wed on April 24, 1971, in Walla Walla in Cindy’s parents Harold and Patricia Cantrell’s living room.
Tom and Cindy became acquainted as kids through family connections and as friends attended Tom’s senior Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps military ball at Walla Walla High School.
Their friendship changed one day when Tom, then attending Washington State University, and Cindy, a senior at Wa-Hi, worked for Tom’s grandfather Glen Copeland helping to fix fence on a ranch that’s been in the family since the late 1800s. Tom, Cindy and a couple of other ranch hands were caught in a thunderstorm. While the others took cover, Cindy and Tom continued working. Tom quickly saw the woman in front of him was a combination of beauty, compassion and grit. Soon afterward he formally asked her on a date, not knowing Cindy had had a crush on him for years.
Over the years they raised three children and after living in Pullman and Quincy, Washington, they moved back to the Copeland ranch. The Beechinors spend more time logging these days while son Jason Beechinor handles the farming operation.
“Tom and Cindy’s love story has too many special moments to name, both work and play,” daughter Christy Lieuallen said. “In 50 years, the couple has made awe-worthy impacts in forestry and farming on the Beechinor family ranch, including becoming certified Master Woodland Managers.”
“As spouses and best friends, they have taken the peaks and the valleys of life together, always holding hands,” she said.
They dote on family.
“Tom and Cindy’s love has served as a compass for their children and grandchildren on how to support a partner and raise a family,” Christy said. “Their grandchildren view Tom and Cindy’s partnership as an ideal for their own relationships, filled with love, resilience and trust.
“Tom and Cindy show that elusive, beautiful and true love between two people can exist in this world.”
Among their interests, they enjoy summer vacations and picnics at the cabin at Swan Lake in Montana, working cattle and harvest and being the best cheerleaders for each sport in which their grandchildren participated.
The couple’s family includes daughter and son-in-law, Christy and JT Lieuallen of Walla Walla; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jason and Sarah Beechinor of Walla Walla and Matthew and Norah Beechinor of Ketcham, Idaho; and six grandchildren.