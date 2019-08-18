Timothy and Cathy Stewart of Walla Walla celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary when friends Lacey Quiggle and John Braswell hosted a brunch party at their home for the Stewarts on Aug. 10, 2019.
Tim and Cathy married on Aug. 10, 1969, in Union, Ore.
Tim is a retired U.S. Navy air traffic controller and Cathy retired from the financial services industry.
The Stewarts have a son and daughter-in-law, Russell and Tracy Stewart of New Cumberland, Pa.; a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Mark Vanfossen of Waynesville, Mo.; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.