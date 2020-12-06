Steven Meier and Linda Case Meier of Milton-Freewater will observe their 45th wedding anniversary on Dec. 14, 2020.
Because of COVID-19, they will celebrate with family later while on a camping trip in spring at Wallowa Lake.
The couple wed on Dec. 14, 1975, at Church of the Brethren in Weston.
A Weston native, Steven retired about 14 years go from Con Agra Foods Lamb Weston.
Linda, a Milton-Freewater native, operated an in-home day care until retiring about the same time.
Steve is an Oregon Ducks fan and enjoys watching their games.
Linda is active in and vice president of the Milton-Freewater Garden Club.
They have a daughter, Valerie Scott of Milton-Freewater; three grandaughters and grandsons-in-law, Kelsi and Michael Gardner of Richland, Washington, and Kaylee Scott and Trevell Beasley of Tacoma, Washington, and Kasey and Sloan Keithley of Arizona; and two great-grandsons, Wyatt Gardner and Kason Keithley.