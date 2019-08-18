Ron and Pam Alexander of Walla Walla celebrated 50 years of marriage at a dinner on Aug. 16, 2019, with their family.
Granddaughters Alyssa and Alexis Stremcha provided special music at their “Stremcha Cafe” gathering and they all looked through albums of the past 20 years in honor of each of the Alexanders’ anniversaries.
Ron and Pam met in the nursery at the Yakima church they grew up in. They became high school sweethearts and wed on Aug. 16, 1969, in Yakima. Pam’s maiden name is Cherrington.
Ron completed his schooling in Nampa, Idaho. In 1971, they moved to Walla Walla where he was youth pastor at First Church of the Nazarene and created Power & Light Co.
They returned to Nampa in 1973 where he served five years as youth pastor. His first senior pastorate was for five years in Lewiston and he started a chaplaincy program with the Lewiston Police Department.
In 1983 they returned to Walla Walla. He pastored 29 years at First Church of the Nazarene, later named Amazing Grace Church of the Nazarene.
The last two of those years he started Walla Walla Valley Cowboy Church and pastored both for two years.
Ron started the chaplaincy program with the Walla Walla Police Department and was volunteer chaplain with the WWPD for 21 years.
Pam has been in team ministry with Ron all 48 years, leading Bible studies, team-leading marriage retreats and classes, speaking at and leading ladies retreats, developing women’s ministries, discipling, doing secretarial work, writing Bible study curriculum, calling on parishioners with Ron and hosting thousands of people in their home for meals and meetings and studies.
Ron is a woodcarver and enjoys horse riding.
Pam loves spending three weeks each summer resting, reading and recreating with Ron at Wallowa Lake in their RV.
In addition to their granddaughters, the couple has a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Ross Stremcha of Walla Walla.