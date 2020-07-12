Ralph and Joan Miller celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at their Park Plaza cottage apartment. Son Craig Miller and daughter Deanne Miller Beebe, both of Walla Walla, attended the lunch. Son Jerry Miller, who lives in Idaho, was unable to come to the June 11, 2020, gathering.
The couple met while attending Northwest Nazarene College, now University, in Nampa, Idaho, and married in Ainsworth, Nebraska, on June 11, 1950.
Ralph graduated in 1951, and the Millers settled in the Lewiston-Clarkston area where Ralph was in the insurance business. They moved to Waitsburg in 1963 and in 1976 to Walla Walla.
Ralph opened Miller Truck and worked mainly with farm trucks and enjoyed dealing with farmers. Joan raised their three children, then worked with Ralph in the truck business office.
In retirement, the couple traveled around the Northwest in their fifth-wheel camper and especially enjoyed time in Banff, Alberta, Canada. They spent seven winters in Mesa, Arizona, before 2016, when they settled at Park Plaza.
In addition to their children, the Millers have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.