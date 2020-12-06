Walla Wallans Michael and Francis Demaris will celebrate their 50th anniversary on Dec. 12, 2020. They plan a small gathering with close family this year.
Gifts, cards and memories are welcome.
The couple met at Francis’ brother Joe’s home on her birthday, Oct. 24, 1970. They wed on Dec. 12, 1970, at Calvary Baptist Church in Walla Walla. Francis’ maiden name is Aguilar.
Michael was a custodian at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and retired on Dec. 31, 1994. He has a strong belief in Jesus Christ, enjoys time with Christian friends and church activities, organ concerts and shopping.
A stay-at-home wife, mother and grandmother, Francis enjoys listening to music, watching the Lifetime channel, “Little House on the Prairie, “The Young and the Restless” and other TV shows, cleaning and shopping.
The Demarises have a son, James “Andy” Demaris Sr. of Nampa, Idaho; daughter Debbie McLanahan of Walla Walla; seven grandchildren and one on the way and five great-grandchildren.