Marty and Bev Scott of College Place celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 31 at a family dinner at Whitehouse-Crawford Restaurant hosted by their children.
Marty and Bev married Aug. 17, 1969, in Corvallis, Ore. Bev’s maiden name is Petersen.
After completing their educations, they operated a computer business in Walla Walla for 15 years.
For more than 30 years Marty taught courses at Walla Walla Community College and Walla Walla University.
Semi-retired, he is now resident astronomer at Pacific Northwest Regional Observatory, operates and maintains Whitman College’s two remote observatories and designs and builds astronomical equipment.
Bev retired from Walla Walla University in 2016 after 26 years, most of them as an administrative assistant in academic administration.
Their many interests include hiking, sailing and reading.
They have son and daughter-in-law Rudy and Christy Scott of Walla Walla and son Jesse Scott and his partner Ariel Jaime of Portland; and grandson Wesley Scott of Walla Walla.