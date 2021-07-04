Jose and Juanita Ozuna

Juanita and Jose Raul Ozuna of College Place celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 26, 2021, with their family.

The couple wed on June 26, 1971, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Walla Walla. Juanita’s maiden name is Coronado.

Jose Ozuna retired from farm labor in the Walla Walla Valley.

Juanita Ozuna worked with children in Migrant Head Start in Walla Walla until 1999.

The couple has four sons and a daughter-in-law, Raul and Ray Ozuna of Walla Walla, Rene and Lucy Ozuna of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Roland Ozuna of College Place; and six grandchildren.

