Walla Wallans Joe and Deanna Drazan’s 50th wedding anniversary is Aug. 22, 2020. They will celebrate at home with family. Cards and memories are welcome.
The couple wed on Aug. 22, 1970, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Pomeroy.
Joe met Deanna Greene in Spokane in 1968 while he attended Eastern Washington State College and she attended Sacred Heart School of Nursing.
From 1970-1972 Joe was a reference librarian at Elmer E. Rasmuson Library on the University of Alaska campus in Fairbanks. From 1972 until retirement in 2005 he was acquisition and collection development librarian at Whitman College’s Penrose Library.
For several years he has been actively preserving Walla Walla area history through digitizing photos and memorabilia. He is creator of the ongoing Bygone Walla Walla website, which supports that project. He also enjoys photography, collecting Walla Walla memorabilia and history books, fishing and woodworking.
From 1970-1972, Deanna was an office nurse/registered nurse at Tanana Valley Clinic in Fairbanks. From 1972-1985 she worked in a variety of RN positions in Walla Walla — office nurse, staff RN and relief supervisor at St. Mary Medical Center and nursing instructor at Walla Walla Community College. From 1987-1990 she was a psychiatric nurse practitioner at the Umatilla County Mental Health Program in Pendleton and from 1990 to her retirement in 2005 she served as a psychatric nurse practitioner, then education coordinator at Jonathan M. Wainwright VA Medical Center.
She enjoys toy collecting, fishing and gardening and is a past master gardener through the Washington State University County Extension Office. She volunteers at Providence St. Mary Medical Center’s Cancer Resource Center and has been a member of the American Association of University Women for more than 30 years.
The Drazans’ family includes son and daughter-in-law Dan and Christine Drazan of Oregon City; daughter and son-in-law Jennie Drazan and Casey Ladd of Seattle; and three grandchildren.