Harley and Joy Stafford of Walla Walla recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
They met in 1957 while attending church in Lawrence, Kan., and wed on Oct. 5, 1959.
Joy grew up nearby, was was a teller and bookkeeper at a local bank and had been a switchboard operator for the telephone company.
Harley had just arrived in Lawrence as a student in the graduate school of mathematics at the University of Kansas. He joined the U.S. Navy soon after high school and was trained in aviation electronics.
He was eventually assigned to the flight crew of a bomber squadron as radar operator, serving in Japan and Korea. After his discharge he joined a group of scientists in their mission of testing atomic bombs in the Nevada desert. Later he attended college in Bellingham, then pursued a master’s degree at Kansas University.
The Staffords settled in Silver Spring, Md., where as a computer programmer Harley designed programs for U.S. Navy missile-launching ships.
Joy was a loan officer and teller at a major savings and loan. She became a stay-at-home mom with the birth of their first child.
Harley took a position with NASA in Houston to write computer programs for spacecraft communication systems. Joy continued at home raising their three children. Now she enjoys tending her flower garden and stocking their bird feeders.
The Staffords moved to Walla Walla in 1993. They cherish family and friends and their many years of life together.
They have two sons, Don Stafford of Houston, Texas, and Kevin Stafford of Richland; daughter Carolyn Sickles of Walla Walla; and six grandchildren.v