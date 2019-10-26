Elvin “Bud” and Karen Bright of Milton-Freewater celebrated their 60th anniversary with family on the Oregon Coast where they also celebrated their 50th anniversary.
They met in Portland and later married there on Oct. 17, 1959, at Lents Methodist Church.
Bud worked construction, was an electrical lineman and owned and operated Bright’s Candies of Walla Walla.
He retired in 1996.He enjoys hunting, fishing and golf and is a life member of Elks Lodge.
Karen worked at First National Bank, the Silver Sage Girl Scout Council and Bright’s Candies and is now retired.
She enjoys watercolor painting, pottery and playing cards.
Their children and spouses are Brian and Isabel Bright of Auburn, Wash., Brenda and Al Barker of Walla Walla and Barak and Gemma Bright of Spokane.
They also have eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.