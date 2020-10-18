Walla Wallans Ed and Susie Bloom celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at dinner with their children and grandchildren.
They will also celebrate with a trip in spring.
Ed served four years in the U.S. Navy, with two 11-month combat tours in Vietnam. He was stationed aboard an aircraft carrier as an aerial combat photographer and documented the war strapped into the open doors of helicopters. He came to Walla Walla and enjoyed working on a farm and milking the cows. He liked the area so much, he called Susie and proposed.
The couple met July 1, 1970, in Montebello, California, and married there at a Protestant church on Oct. 17, 1970.
Ed worked 1½ years as a correctional officer at the Washington State Penitentiary and seven years as a patrolman with the Walla Walla Police Department. Serving with the Walla Walla Fire Department, he retired as a lieutenant EMT-firefighter on June 30, 1998, with an accumulation of 27 years with the city.
Since then, he’s served as a bus driver with the Walla Walla School District.
After nine years in banking, Susie joined the Walla Walla School District, serving four years as secretary at Green Park Elementary, six years at Garrison Junior High, three years in the District business office and 19 years as secretary for the Walla Walla High School principal. She retired in 2008.
The Blooms enjoy all things outdoors, including horseback riding, motorcycles, four-wheelers and camping.
They have two sons and daughters-in-law, William “Bill” and Christy Bloom and Jon and Erica Bloom, both of Walla Walla; and five grandchildren.