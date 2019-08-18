Delbert and Norma Chapman of College Place met through a friend in 1956 and are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary this year.
They married on Aug. 23, 1964, in the Walla Walla garden of Norma’s aunt and uncle, Vera and Paul Teal. Norma’s maiden name is Anderson.
Delbert retired in 1998 after working 30 years in maintenance for the Walla Walla School District and then served from 2000-2004 at the Blue Mountain Action Council Food Warehouse. He enjoys hunting.
Norma worked 35 years as a beautician. She enjoys crocheting.
Together the Chapmans like to fish, camp and take trips to the Oregon Coast.
They have a daughter, Dorene Turner of Post Falls, Idaho; a son, David Chapman of Waitsburg; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.