David and Bernice Garza of College Place celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary with family on Saturday.
They wed on Feb. 6, 1981, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Bernice’s maiden name is Flowers.
They moved to the Walla Walla Valley in 2000. David works at home caring for their son. Bernice is director of medical records at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center.
They enjoy hunting, fishing, hiking, camping and lots of family time.
The Garzas have two daughters and sons-in-law, Mercedes and Greg Robinson of Richland and Angelica and Shane Clark of College Place; and two sons, David Garza Jr. of College Place and Cody Garza at home.