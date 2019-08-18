More than 100 family members and friends attended a 60th anniversary celebration for Dale and Janet Bridges at their Eugene home on July 13, 2019.
The former Walla Wallans wed here July 12, 1959, at Pioneer United Methodist Church. Janet’s maiden name is Miller.
In 1966 they moved to a farm in Crow, Ore., where they raised their family, then moved to Eugene in 1992.
They enjoy University of Oregon Duck events, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
They have two sons and a daughter-in-law, Doug Bridges and Ross Bridges and Crystal Gladden, all of Eugene; and three grandchildren, Isabella and Tinley Bridges and Tanner Gladden-Bridges.