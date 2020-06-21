Floyd W. Bunt Jr. and Nancy Lue Macduff of Walla Walla celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on Thursday. They enjoyed a private dinner that day via Skype with daughter Laura D. Bunt of Ventnor, N.J., and David M. Bunt of Walla Walla.
The Rev. David Sibley at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church officiated for the Reaffirmation of Vows on Thursday.
The couple wed on June 18, 1965, at Christ Church Cranbrook in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
Floyd is a high school substitute teacher in College Place and Walla Walla.
Papers Plus was his company that delivered USA Today, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Seattle Times and The Seattle PI in Burbank, Touchet, Walla Walla, Dayton, Milton-Freewater, Hermiston and Pendleton.
Nancy is teaching online courses on volunteerism for Portland State University. She is president of Macduff/Bunt Associates, does consulting and workshops, is writing books and articles for professional journals and creating and maintaining the Volunteer Today website with an online bookstore carrying publications on volunteerism.
Nancy and Floyd have three grandchildren.