Bud and Carol Dotson of Walla Walla are celebrating 65 years of marriage. However, because of COVID-19, an anniversary celebration with family and friends is being planned for July 2021.
Carol Colton and Bud Dotson wed on Dec. 31, 1955, in Baker City, Oregon.
Before retirement, Bud worked at Teague Motor Company and Key Technology and co-owned and operated Bud and Gene’s Autobody. He enjoys welding and woodworking.
Carol was office manager at Bud and Gene’s Autobody before retirement. She enjoys tole painting and teaches quilting.
The Dotsons have four daughters, Melody Bevill of Canby, Ore., Pam Bonner or Carrollton, Ga., Sherri Dotson of Walla Walla and Michelle Dotson of Summerland, British Columbia, Canada; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.