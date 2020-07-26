Brad and Lisa Richards of Touchet will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Monday.
They plan to ring in their special day while camping with their children and grandchildren.
The couple wed on July 27, 1980, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Lisa’s cousin, the Rev. Reinard Beaver, officiating.
They moved to Touchet 34 years ago, after the birth of their children.
Brad retired after 37 years at Boise Cascade/PCA.
Lisa has worked at Touchet School for 28 years.
They have two children and three grandchildren, and a granddaughter due in November.
They enjoy boating, fishing and time with family.