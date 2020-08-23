Robert “Bob” and Vera “Tilly” Barton Roop of Walla Walla wed on Aug. 18, 1950, in Oregon.
They celebrated their 70th anniversary with family over a recent weekend in Walla Walla with a backyard barbecue, karaoke and outdoor movies. Gifts, cards and memories are welcome.
The Roops were high school sweethearts in Wallowa, Oregon.
Bob worked 40 years for Union Pacific Railroad before retirement. He has a great love of anything car-related and watching old episodes of “Heat of the Night” and “Law and Order.”
Vera retired from the Washington State Penitentiary where she became the first woman sergeant correctional officer. She loved to garden, growing flowers and vegetables, and still makes the best potato salad around, according to family.
The Roops were once frequent golfers and in their early years went yearly to Hawaii.
They have three children, daughters Robin Roop Smith of Bellevue, Washington, and the late Rena Roop Searles; son James “Jimmy” Roop of Walla Walla; nine grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.