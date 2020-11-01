Walla Wallans Bill and Mary Jane Saunders will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary at a later date because of COVID-19 protocols.
They would enjoy hearing from family and friends through phone calls and shared memories.
They wed on Nov. 8, 1955, in Argos, Indiana. Bill served 20 years in the U.S. Coast Guard as an avionic technician and radarman on Coast Guard aircraft.
The family lived in and saw different areas of the United States and overseas, including Tennessee, Newfoundland, Florida, Hawaii, Texas and Oregon.
While Bill was stationed on Yap Island near Guam for a year, the rest of the family stayed in Plymouth, Indiana, where most of their relatives live.
They kept in contact by phone, letters and ham radio. Their oldest child, Bill Jr., received his ham radio license at age 10 and used the call sign WA7OWA, while Bill uses his call, K7RD and Mary Jane uses WA7VPV. Daughter Debbie Saunders said they keep in contact on 2 meters while in town or by using Simplex.
After Bill retired from the Coast Guard in 1975, he brought the family to the Walla Walla Valley. Mary Jane was an excellent, compassionate and well-liked licensed practical nurse for many years at Walla Walla General Hospital, Debbie said.
The couple are members of Eastgate Seventh-Day Adventist Church and in the summer drive their red dune buggy to church. They’ve enjoyed taking cruises and trips to see family and gardening in retirement.
Bill and Mary Jane have a son and daughter-in-law, Bill Jr. and Nancy Saunders of Birchwood, Tennessee, two daughters and a son-in-law, Sheiron and Mike Christensen of Sunnyside, Washington, and Debbie of College Place; five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.