Albert “Al” and Elaine Dunn of Walla Walla celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in July with a family picnic. The couple hopes to have a larger gathering in 2021.
They wed on July 10, 1955, in Moscow, Idaho. Elaine’s maiden name is Patterson.
The couple moved to Walla Walla in 1964 for Albert’s work with Safeway. He opened the Rose Street location when it was new. He retired in May 1997.
Al works with Crime Watch through the Walla Walla Police Department, and enjoys gardening and making garden baskets.
Elaine was a teacher’s aide with the Walla Walla School District for 27 years and retired from Edison School in June 1997.
She quilts and enjoys working with her flowers. She was involved for many years with Dress-a-Living Doll, a local charity. The Dunns do a lot of canning and freezing and are members of the Methodist Church.
The couple has a son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Leesa Dunn of Walla Walla, two daughters and a son-in-law, Peggy Graham of Kennewick and Teresa and Carl Brown of Moses Lake; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, a great-great-granddaughter and a great-great-grandson due in December.