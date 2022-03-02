Late last year, dozens of cats and kittens were rescued from a Tri-Cities animal shelter that was raided by Pasco police after reports of abuse and neglect.
Later this week, around three dozen of them will be ready for adoption at PetSmart in Walla Walla after being nursed back to health by Silver Cloud Sanctuary and local foster families.
The adoption event runs Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adoption fees will be set at a minimum of $25, a steep discount compared to Silver Cloud Sanctuary’s typical fee of $75 for kittens, though additional funds paid will go to help the organization.
Known for taking in high-need animals that often require medical treatment or prolonged care, Silver Cloud Sanctuary accepted nearly 50 cats from the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter after that organization was raided by Pasco police on Nov. 11.
The influx of animals in need of medical care quadrupled the Walla Walla shelter’s veterinary bills overnight. However, when Silver Cloud Sanctuary founder Cathy Fout asked the community for help, residents rallied, raising over $10,000 within a week.
In the interceding months, Fout received the support of nine volunteer foster families who helped care for many of the cats in preparation for this week’s adoption event.
“I am so incredibly thankful,” she said in an interview. “So many people stepped up and really answered the call, and these kids are thriving because of it.”
