Eastern Washington's legislative representative in Washington, D.C., is making a brief stop in Walla Walla during a series of similar stops throughout the region.
Republican U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is slated to have a "town hall" meeting 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Walla Walla Regional Airport Conference Room in the main terminal building.
All of the "Conversation with Cathy" events throughout Eastern Washington have limited space with a first-come, first-serve policy for seating.
The last town halls McMorris Rodgers conducted locally were in April 2019 at the Lions Club building at Lions Park in College Place and at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in Dayton on the same day.
The congresswoman did some virtual town halls in 2020.