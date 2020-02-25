With less than a month to spring, it’s a good time to start thinking about your upcoming gardening endeavors.
Whether you have lots of space to maintain a full-fledged floral wonderland, or just a small patio to work with, the Northwest Flower and Garden Festival will offer plenty of tips, tricks and displays for inspiration.
The event starts Wednesday and concludes Sunday at the Washington State Convention Center.
This year’s theme is “spring fever” and will feature more than 30 display gardens, 100 free seminars, workshops and thousands of items in a garden marketplace.
Those looking to get some hands-on experience should snag a ticket to a Blooms & Bubbles floral design workshop.
Topics include floral table runners, centerpieces and botanical jewelry.
Guests can learn how to make a project while enjoying a glass of Champagne. Workshop tickets are $90 each (includes festival admission).
At the time of this writing, tickets were limited, but the workshops — which start at 2 p.m. daily — will be open for attendees to watch.
There will also be free make-and-take workshops on select days of the festival.
On Saturday and Sunday, Laura LeBoutillier of Garden Answer will be on the Main Stage in the North Hall speaking on “5 Things that Made Me a Better Gardener.” Guests can meet and greet with LeBoutillier after each session.
There will be more than 60 other speakers covering everything from edible gardening to pollinators and more.
All seminars and demonstrations are free with admission.