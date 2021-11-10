The final substantial batch of new votes counted in Walla Walla elections are in, and almost every candidate who led their races on election night can now declare themselves the victor.
In Walla Walla’s tightest races, early leaders Brian Casey and Kathy Mulkerin have won their respective elections.
Casey had led his opponent Adam Kirtley by the narrowest of margins on the end of Election Day, Nov. 2, a lead which grew nominally on Friday, Nov. 5, after a second batch of votes were counted. That lead grew slightly again Wednesday evening, with Casey now leading by 255 votes. With only 200 votes left to count throughout the entire city, Casey has won his contest for Walla Walla City Council Position 2.
Casey joins Rick Eskil and Gustavo Reyna, who each won their races for Walla Walla City Council on election night and will join that governing body in January.
Mulkerin ended Election Day with a larger lead over her opponent Zana Carver in the race for Walla Walla School District Position 1, but that lead had shrunk slightly with Friday’s update. Mulkerin’s lead tightened again on Wednesday, but not by enough for Carver to take the lead. By Wednesday evening, Mulkerin led her race by 191 votes, a narrow margin but enough to secure her victory in the election.
Mulkerin joins Terri Trick, who won her reelection contest to the Walla Walla School District on election night.
However, in the county’s smallest races, there have been some shakeups. In the Waitsburg mayoral race, it had appeared that Kate Hockersmith was likely to win against opponent Marty Dunn. However, with Wednesday’s update, Dunn now leads that race by 18 votes.
In the race for Prescott Joint Park and Recreation District Subdivision 2, Victoria Erwin had managed to pull ahead of her opponent with Friday’s update. However, as of Wednesday night, her opponent Jason Kaehler is now winning by five votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.