Through the smoky streets of Walla Walla — on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks — a fire truck emerged.
But it wasn’t headed to an emergency Friday night. It was an old, decommissioned fire engine, operated by Jenny Mayberry, as she took the rig to the streets for an “unofficial” car cruise on the weekend that would’ve marked the annual Wheelin’ Walla Walla Weekend auto show.
Mayberry’s truck joined about 150 other vehicles on a drive around the city, starting at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds and ending with a jaunt down ”The Gut” — a popular cruising route stretching from Eastgate to Plaza Way.
The car show was canceled this year by organizers at the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation because of COVID-19 precautions.
Brian Gaines of Walla Walla said it was too difficult to imagine not going out for the annual Friday night cruise — not to mention a lack of events in honor of the victims of 9/11. So Gaines put the word out on social media and began emailing some friends for a car cruise that could honor both.
Gaines said he didn’t want to advertise the event, and he made sure participants and potential spectators knew it was his personal effort rather than one led by an organization. He said he also discouraged people from getting into groups and asked participants to be respectful of COVID-19 precautions under Phase 2 of Washington’s reopening plan.
“I’m not doing it to cause a problem,” Gaines said.
Friday afternoon, Gaines, who has a long history with the annual car show, said he wasn’t sure what the response would be.
Some called and thanked him for organizing it, and some called saying it was irresponsible.
“Nobody has to gather in groups — they’re in their cars,” Gaines said. “... (And) I wasn’t gonna force it on anybody ... If nobody else did it, I knew there would be two of us for sure — me and Jenny Mayberry.”
Since he had no way of knowing how many would turn out, all he could do was wait.
By Friday evening, he was floored by the response.
Car enthusiasts from around the area came out in force and followed Gaines around town as he led the way at about 20 mph in his red 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.
Gaines grinned as he rounded a corner near Pioneer Park on Friday night, followed by an entourage of many more grins and revving motors. Mayberry waved and honked from her fire truck, emblazoned with American flags, a 9/11 tribute and campaign signs for her run at a county commission seat in this year’s election. Others also chose to don flags and honorary banners.
Gaines said there were zero problems, which some people had worried about since none of the intersections of the cruise would be controlled.
“I actually think it was a better (Friday) night than in year’s past,” Gaines said. He said people having to be aware of the rules of the road and paying strict attention at all intersections may have led to a safer cruise.
The longtime Walla Walla resident said it was wonderful to have a sense of normalcy, despite the pandemic and the wildfire smoke (see story, Page A1) — which may have deterred even more people from showing up.
“I just felt we had to do something,” Gaines said. “... If I can see the joy on one kid’s face because we decided to do this, that’s enough for me.”