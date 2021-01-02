A car involved in a high-speed pursuit with Washington State Patrol troopers on Friday was found by Walla Walla police later that day.
Walla Walla police spotted the Chevrolet Camaro parked at the corner East Chestnut and Center streets.
State Patrol troopers had called off the pursuit on Old Milton Highway because the driver was going dangerously fast and the troopers didn't want to endanger the public.
Walla Walla police did not know how the pursuit began or whether the driver was found Friday night.
The initial pursuit happened around 5 p.m. Friday and the vehicle, a rental, was found just before 9 p.m.
Troopers were unavailable for comment Saturday.