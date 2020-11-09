A loud boom was heard Saturday afternoon when a car crashed into the storefront of an art gallery on Colville Street in downtown Walla Walla.
Todd Telander, owner and primary artist in the Telander Gallery, was at his desk at about 4:30 p.m. when the car came in, shattering the glass.
Telander said the man told him he accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake when he was trying to park.
The Walla Walla Police Department has not provided any information about the incident by Monday evening.
The Telander’s expressed no hard feelings toward the man’s honest mistake.
No one was injured, Telander said. But the experience was hard on everyone, including neighbors who thought they heard a bomb.
“I wasn’t even there, and it was very emotional for me,” Kirsten Telander said.
“Luckily, I was far back enough in the store that I wasn’t hit by debris or anything,” Todd Telander said. “There were chunks of glass where I was sitting.”
The gallery's paintings made it through without damage, but some frames did not.
Kirsten Telander and her husband Todd had recently had their seventh anniversary with the gallery. This year was quite a challenge for them, having to close a few months because of COVID-19.
Eventually, they had to decide whether to close the gallery or put more into it. They chose to keep it running, Kirsten Telander said.
They were halfway through doing some small remodeling, building a few panels to break up the space, and giving additional hanging space, she said. They had bought new furniture and had some sculpture stands built for new pieces.
Now they will have to redo the storefront currently boarded up from the crash. The air conditioner was destroyed, and their new furniture was damaged.
“It’s been such a tough year, and the silver lining is you know it’s giving us just that much more of an opportunity to change the space up,” she said.
Dama Wines quickly volunteered to showcase some of Todd Telander’s art in their upstairs space. Other wineries have been showcasing it as well, like at Abeja Winery and Goose Ridge Winery Tasting Room and other places around town show his work.