A candlelight service to honor the life of Jesse Castro is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, at Land Title Plaza on the corner of First Avenue and Main Street.
People are encouraged to bring candles and their memories of Castro, who died of pneumonia on Dec. 9.
Castro was known to just about everyone who lived here or drove through town via Ninth Avenue, and he was considered an informal ambassador for Walla Walla.
