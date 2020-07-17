Candidates for 16th district state offices weigh in on local and statewide issues

COVID-19, the economic recovery and police reform were the focus Thursday night of the second of two online forums this week for candidates on the primary ballot.
The latest forum featured candidates running for 16th Legislative District offices, including for senator and two state representative positions.
The forums were led by the Walla Walla branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce, with sponsorship from the Union-Bulletin. Additional partners included the local Realtors Association, Latino Alliance, BMAC, La Vox, Whitman College Politics Dept., and the County Republican and Democratic Parties.
Both forums can be watched in their entirety on the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
Primary voting begins Friday, Jul. 17 and concludes on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Because both representative races have only two candidates, each is assured a spot on the general election ballot Nov. 3. The two state senate candidates with the most votes will advance to the general election, as well.
The one-and-a-half-hour question-and-answer session was moderated by Claire Valente, a member of the Walla Walla Community College faculty. Candidates were given two minutes for opening statements and 90 seconds to respond to each question. Questions remained largely constant for the three groups of candidates.
State Representative 16th District, Position 1
Two Walla Walla natives aim to fill the seat left open by Senate candidate Bill Jenkin. On the Republican ticket is farmer and business owner Mark Klicker of Klicker Enterprises and the consulting company Urban, Farm and Forest Group. Frances Chvatal, a registered nurse of 37 years and Walla Walla native, is running as a Democrat.
In her opening remarks, Chvatal said her experience as a nurse positions her to be an effective legislator in Olympia.
“In simple terms, nurses assess and identify a problem; they make a plan; they take action; they evaluate the plan for effectiveness,” Chvatal said. “They often work on a team which requires good communication skills and consensus building…. Always (nurses) work to care for people and make things better — not perfect, but better.”
Klicker — whose family lineage traces back to Walla Walla in the 1800s — also said his professional experience sets him up for a successful turn as a legislator.
“I understand property rights. I understand water rights. I’ve worked on those issues,” Klicker said. “I understand growth management (and) labor issues that pertain to businesses and agriculture as a whole.”
The candidates were asked what role the Legislature should play in protecting essential workers and developing a response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Klicker said the government’s main function should be to educate business owners and employees on proper use of personal protective equipment and let the private industry take control in compliance with government guidance.
Chvatal voiced support for the governor’s Safe Start Washington program and advocated for state and federal efforts to provide financial relief for companies.
She also supported government financial assistance for the 40% of childcare providers at risk of going out of business. Klicker thought otherwise.
“I don’t believe that’s the role of government,” he said. He instead suggested incentive programs for parents or school systems, but did not offer specifics.
Both candidates agreed funding K-12 education is a constitutionally-mandated necessity; they disagreed whether the additional $4 billion in funding in the operating budget is enough.
Chvatal said additional funding may be required to meet the needs presented by the COVID-19 crisis, and she will “pursue any opportunity to fund schools.”
Klicker, noting that public education constitutes 44% of the operating budget, said the state has met the funding requirements demanded by the state Constitution and the COVID-19 crisis.
The two candidates differed, too, on police reform.
Chvatal said that the term “defund the police” is loaded and has been highly politicized. She noted the necessary role police departments play, but said they’ve been overburdened with jobs they were never meant to do, such as dealing with mental illness.
“With community and officer input we can reallocate funding to mental health services, social workers, etcetera,” she said. “It is not fair to ask our officers for policing to be the solution to every problem.”
On the other hand, Klicker — whose son is graduating from the Spokane Police Academy — advocated for “more funding for more training, so (police departments) will continue to perfect the systems in the state.”
State Representative 16th District, Position 2
First-term incumbent Rep. Skyler Rude, R–Walla Walla, defends his seat against Progressive Democratic challenger Carly Coburn of Pasco, a political activist and former chair of Tri-Cities Young Democrats.
In his opening statement, Rude called his first term “the biggest honor of my life.”
He recognized education as his primary policy focus because “high-quality, equitable K-12 education is really the foundation of a person’s future and their success in life and their career.”
The youngest Republican in the house, Rude also touted the bipartisan work group he created with the youngest House Democrat, Shelley Kloba of Kirkland.
Coburn said she is running to fight for affordable and accessible health care and housing, and that she “has a history of bringing broad coalitions together.”
Coburn brought attention to migrant farmworkers not eligible for COVID-19-related public assistance.
“The answer is simple,” she said. “It’s not an answer that everyone likes to hear, but we need to be investing money in lower income workers and their families.”
Rude agreed workers affected are disproportionately people of color or lower income and said the state’s responsibility of protecting workers rests on ensuring testing is readily available.
He also said that the Legislature’s role in responding to the crisis should be greater than it is now.
“The reason for that is really the governor cutting the Legislature out of the decision-making process,” he said. “That’s been my biggest frustration throughout this COVID response.”
Rude argued the Legislature should convene and “take a leading role in addressing COVID and these issues.”
To fill the gap between expenditures and shrinking revenues, Coburn advocated for a tax on the wealthy.
“I do support raising taxes (on) the 1% of businesses and people by increasing their taxes by 1%,” she said. “There are big businesses here in Washington that have paid zero dollars in taxes last year and this year, and the best thing we can do is to get the people who aren’t paying their fair share to pay their fair share.”
Rude, who sits on the budget-focused House Appropriations Committee, said there isn’t a need for tax increases at the moment; but cuts will have to be made.
“Cuts are going to be painful and going to be deep,” he said. “But we really need to start that process now so that those cuts aren’t deeper later.”
Both candidates agreed the government should fund services for veterans, who struggle disproportionately from homelessness and suicide.
Coburn spoke of her veteran grandfather’s struggle with mental and physical illness.
“We truly do not treat veterans the way that we should,” Coburn said. “I know veterans who travel hundreds of miles away because the VA here can’t see them in time, and they have acute situations that they need to get taken care of right now.”
Coburn stressed the need for more grants for cities to provide additional services and more disability-friendly buildings.
The two candidates also agreed that police reform is needed — specifically, the adoption of police body cameras.
Rude said that it’s only logical to him that the officer and citizen be on “better behavior when they know they’re being recorded.”
Coburn, noting her participation in recent Black Lives Matter events, recalled gathering signatures for Initiative 940, a de-escalation measure that would have required officers to wear body cameras, among other things.
She also said budgetary considerations should be made.
“I know that ‘defund’ is a very scary term, but lets ‘defund and redistribute,’” she said. “I believe that most cities should do that on a local level but we should assist on legislative guidelines.”
State Senator 16th District
Three candidates are vying for the seat vacated by retiring Sen. Maureen Walsh, R–College Place: current State Rep. Bill Jenkin, R–Prosser, Republican, farmer and former Walla Walla County Commissioner Perry Dozier; and diplomat, Democrat and former Sherwood Trust CEO Danielle Garbe Reser.
In her opening remarks, Garbe Reser identified herself as a “proud American, a community builder, (and) a farmer’s wife.”
She recalled her first day on the job as a diplomat: Sept. 10, 2001. On the first day back following the attacks Garbe Reser asked to be sent abroad to the “Muslim world.”
“I proudly served our country for nearly 14 years in both Republican and Democratic administrations, keeping Americans safe and promoting American businesses around the world” she said.
Dozier, a Walla Walla native and two-term commissioner, spoke of his experience as representative and president of the Washington Association of Wheat Growers.
“I was able to work closely with a lot of our state legislators and our congressional delegation on a lot of the issues concerning our small grains industry,” he said.
Jenkin wrapped up the opening statements by listing his priorities: “In this order: God, family and community,” he said. “And I’ve worked hard in all three of them.”
Deputy whip of the Republican House caucus two years ago, Jenkin said he “learned a lot about the ins and outs behind the scenes in the Legislature.”
On COVID-19, Dozier highlighted the importance of the agricultural labor force, and said employers and the government should play a role in protecting essential workers.
“I believe that the employer has a role in this along with getting the right information from our state,” Dozier said, mentioning how much more has been learned about the coronavirus and its transmission. “Testing is essential for this group of people (and) we need to have testing available.”
Jenkin said he wants to get the politics out of the COVID-19 response and get back to work. “I know mask wearing is something that is foreign to all of us,” he said. “I don’t like doing it. I walk into a convenience store and see that sign and walk back to put my mask on. But we do it to be conscious of the people around us.”
Garbe Reser said the Legislature should play a bigger role and come back into session.
She called for safety and security provisions for employees, and commended some companies for stepping up and criticized others for breaking COVID-19 safety guidelines. “Lives were lost as a result,” she said.
Garbe Reser also called for a review on the Washington State Employment Security Department breach that led to a fraudulent transfer of millions of dollars out of state. “The state Legislature needs to have oversight and make sure that the fraudulent claims are investigated and that money is returned to the state and people are held accountable,” she said.
Dozier and Jenkin agreed that tax increases aren’t necessary in balancing the budget.
“I don’t think you can tax yourself out of a tough financial situation,” Dozier said, referencing his work as a commissioner during the last financial crisis. “We balanced the budget, we didn’t raise property taxes for four years, we didn’t dip into our savings… and we did it without large layoffs.”
Jenkin said once the economy heats up and the state generates more revenue, money should be put in the rainy day fund.
Garbe Reser said a mix of measures would be required to balance the budget; including money owed by the federal government and a review of approved spending. As a very last resort, she stressed, she’d support a tax on the very highest earners in the state.
On education spending, Garbe Resser said that the community colleges are “awesome economic development partners in our region,” and their funding should be prioritized. She highlighted the importance of apprenticeships and training for jobs of the future as well.
Jenkin said there will be cuts to higher education spending, and colleges — such as Walla Walla Community College — are preparing for that.
Dozier mentioned the need to think about trade schools that serve chronically unemployed residents seeking a new career path.
On the issue of police reform, Dozier called for more officer training and substance abuse and mental health programs.
Jenkin agreed that we “have to do something about mental health.”
“A lot of the homeless have mental health issues,” Jenkin said. “And that’s a drain on the economy. We have to help these people. More than just give them a bed to sleep but help them come back as part of the society.”
Garbe Reser first addressed the racial and ethnic discrepancies in Washington across health, education and policing outcomes. She advocated for community-based task forces that she said have been successful in Washington in the past, and comprehensive mental health programs.
As the forum neared its end, the senate candidates were asked to identify their unique attribute among the group.
Dozier said he’s the only candidate who’s balanced a budget during a recession without raising taxes.
Jenkin said he’s the only one who can bring together knowledge of Olympia and the 16th district.
Garbe Reser said she’s the only one, as a Democrat, who would “sit in the majority room and help shape the agenda and work on the issues most to our region.”
She would be the only legislator from Eastern Washington sitting in that room, Garbe Reser said.
“We need someone who can say ‘your one-size-fits-all policy is not what fits our communities.’”