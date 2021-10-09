The 2021 general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2, is fast approaching, and voters in Walla Walla and Columbia counties will have a number of races on their ballots that could significantly shape the direction of local politics.
Today and in the coming days, the Union-Bulletin will be printing verbatim Q&As with every candidate in a competitive race who responded to reporters' questions. In addition, candidates who did not appear on the primary ballot —only races with three or more candidates have primaries — were offered an opportunity to talk with a U-B reporter for a candidate profile. Candidates who appeared in the primary election have already had profiles published.
In Walla Walla County, the cities of Walla Walla, College Place and Waitsburg will each have several competitive races for City Council, as well as mayoral races in Waitsburg and College Place. In Columbia County, Dayton will have three races for City Council, while the Port of Columbia will have two competitive races for port commissioner.
In many cases, candidates are focused on the bread and butter of local politics — housing, jobs and infrastructure. In the Walla Walla Valley, national topics such as vaccine mandates have raised political tensions locally.
The Walla Walla, Waitsburg, Prescott and Dayton school districts each have competitive races for school board. As with other campaigns, the local school board races have also been influenced by national politics, with concerns over wearing masks in classrooms as the pandemic continues, sex education and how schools teach America’s history flaring up.
There are no statewide initiatives on this year's ballot. However, there are three advisory votes, a nonbinding measure that asks voters to express their approval or disapproval of tax increases that the Washington Legislature passed last year. The measures are not legally binding, and the Legislature is not required to do anything in response to them.
Advisory votes began in Washington state as a result of a citizen’s initiative from anti-tax activist Tim Eyman which voters approved in 2007. This year’s advisory votes involve taxes on telephone lines, capital gains and certain kinds of insurance companies.
Walla Walla County ballot drop boxes are located throughout the county and its cities, including: several at the Walla Walla County Courthouse; one at the Walla Walla Fire Station #2 at 170 N. Wilbur Ave.; one each at College Place and Waitsburg city halls; one at Columbia Elementary School in Burbank; and another at the school district office building in Touchet.
While drop boxes inside the courthouse are typically only open until 4 p.m., the Elections Department office remains open until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2. Other drop boxes are accessible all day. Ballots must be dropped off no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Residents can register to vote by mail or online until Oct. 25, while in-person voter registration is available all the way up to Election Day, Nov. 2.
