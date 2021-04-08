A camping trailer was consumed by a fire Wednesday night, April 7, east of Walla Walla, according to a report from Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4.
Firefighters were dispatched at 8:41 p.m. to the intersection of Blue Creek and Klicker Mountain roads, about 6 miles east of Walla Walla, according to the report.
Neighbors reported seeing flames engulfing the trailer but the fire was almost out by the time firefighters arrived, according to the report.
The trailer was badly damaged, but no damage estimate was available. No one was inside the trailer and no one was injured during firefighting efforts.
Fire crews cleared the scene at 9:36 p.m.
Other local departments responded to the scene as well, including the Walla Walla Fire Department.