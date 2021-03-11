Calhoon's Fitness is donating joining fees to Blue Mountain Humane Society throughout March.
The fee is $35 to join locally owned and operated Calhoon's Fitness, said owner Ryan Calhoon.
"We enjoy giving back to our wonderful Walla Walla community and BMHS is one of the organizations in our community doing great things so we like to support them," he said in a release.
Sadie, the center's popular 14-year-old gym dog, is a rescue Calhoon adopted 13 years ago.
Calhoon is a lifelong Walla Wallan who has been self-employed in the health and fitness industry here for 30 years.
For more information, call 509-520-6642.