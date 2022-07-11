The annual Caledonian Games in Athena ended Sunday, July 10, after a weekend filled with tributes to Scottish heritage and athletes competing in events based on historic farm skills.
The celebration included a parade, car show, a pet parade show and contest, bag piper Eric Albert and an athletic competition that brought athletes from Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
The athletic events included a stone toss — like a shot put —a hammer throw and a caber toss.
In the caber toss, a contestant grabs the bottom of a long wood log and flips it end over end.
During the sheaf throw, a competitor uses a pitchfork to stab a cube of hay and toss it over a high bar.
More than 47 contestants competed in the games, including 16 women.
Samantha Medalen, from Spokane, says she loves to compete in the games and that she started a few years ago after her sister got her to go to a similar highland games competition.
“My sister wanted to try it out and I thought it was a lot of fun,” Medalen said. “So, I found a group and started to train for it.”
Competitor Mike Kromer is a professional strongman and was competing in his first Highland games.
Kromer said some of the events are similar to things he has done before, and he enjoyed the camaraderie among the athletes.
“I’m having fun so far. The community of athletes are very supportive,” Kromer said. “It’s a very relaxed and family atmosphere, and everyone helps each other out.”
Alan Wernsing, athletic director for the games. has been participating since they restarted in 1975.
“We have some of the best amateurs here throwing today,” Wernsing said. “An event like this means a lot for the city of Athena, and it is a way to celebrate the Scottish immigrants who moved to this area in the 1800s.”
Sue Friese, Ppresident of the Caledonian Games Association, said it takes nearly a year of planning to organize and fund the games, as well as a lot of support and community effort.
Friese has been organizing the Caledonian games for over 30 years, and she said they get visitors every year from all over the Northwest.
“It’s wonderful to be outside on a beautiful day for a friendly gathering,” Friese said. “The best parts are the friends, the music, the games and the history.”
The Caledonian games in Athena started in 1899 and ran until 1914, around the start of World War I, Friese said.
The games restarted in 1976 and ran until they were forced to cancel in 2020 due to COVID-19, according to Friese.
The goal of the Caledonian Games is to “preserve and perpetuate Scottish social manners and customs” as cited in documents of the 1899 Caledonian Society of Umatilla County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.