Yellowhawk Resort and Sparkling House, here on Old Milton Highway at what was formerly Basel Cellars Estate until this year, has announced the first four releases from it sparkling wine program.
They include a 2019 sparkling Sémillon as well as three varieties of Yellowhawk Bubbles in white, rosé and red.
They are being poured here at the Yellowhawk tasting room, as well as at Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Brewing. They are also at all Revelers Club locations, before becoming available online.
Yellowhawk also announced tickets are now available for its first annual Shindig, which will happen Aug. 27-28, with more than 20 wineries participating.
Tickets can be purchased at yellowhawkresort.com.