A Wine Marketing Roundtable will be held Monday online via Zoom, starting at 4 p.m.
Attendance is free, registration is required at campusce.net/wwcc, or by calling 509-527-4331.
A project of Walla Walla Community College’s Enology & Viticulture program and the WWCC Department of Continuing Education, the roundtables are a regular gathering of people involved with wine marketing and sales.
Discussions offer information about innovations as well as current practices from local and regional experts.
Monday’s meeting is to include several guest speakers.
Michelle Kaufman, the communications director for Staller Family Estate in Dayton, Oregon, will discuss wine media and what wine writers want.
Walla Walla Valley Wine and Visit Walla Walla Executive Director Robert Hansen will discuss local wine tourism in 2021.
Heather Bradshaw, of the Washington State Wine Commission, will talk about crisis communication and issues management for wineries and vineyards.
For more information, contact Marilyn Hawkins at 541-708-6697 or mhawkins@prhawk.com, or Danielle Swan-Froese at 509-524-5170 or danielle.swan-froese@wwcc.edu.