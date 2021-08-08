LOWDEN — Woodward Canyon Winery on U.S. Highway 12 officially announced on Aug. 5 the promotion of Jordan Dunn-Small to general manager.
Already a co-owner as the daughter of founders Rick Small and Darcy Fugman-Small, she has prepared for her new position the last three years while overseeing direct-to-consumer sales.
Dunn-Small has worked at Woodward Canyon since 2013, and that was preceded by experiences with Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance, Tertulia Cellars and Long Shadows Vintners.
The family-owned business also announced the promotion of her brother, Sager, to manager of their estate vineyard. The siblings grew up assisting in winery operations during weekend events and their summer breaks.
Though leadership has been passed to the next generation as Woodward Canyon celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, both Rick and Darcey have said they will remain active in the company.
Handing off the day-to-day operations, they will continue to work on small projects, attend special events and help mentor the next generation. They also continue to serve on the board of directors.