LOWDEN — Woodward Canyon is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year by sharing flashbacks, hosting special events and releasing special wine offerings, the family-owned operation announced Thursday in a release.
Woodward was founded in 1981 by Rick Small and Darcey Fugman-Small. Their children, Jordan Dunn-Small and Sager Small, are now co-owners.
"It doesn’t seem possible that Woodward Canyon is 40 years old," Rick Small said. "When Darcey and I started this, we never thought about time — just work and grapes and wine and the kids. Failure was never in our vocabulary, neither was longevity, just quality. Today, I feel exactly as I did in 1981. It’s been an amazing ride and fortunately, it ain’t over yet."
Woodward Canyon farms 41 acres of Estate Vineyard, distributing wines both nationally and internationally.