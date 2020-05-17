Renovations are complete on a one-time motel-turned-housing-complex off Rose Street.
The Cottages on Woodland turned a dozen buildings off Woodland Avenue into a modern farmhouse micro-cottage community with 24 units.
Half are already occupied and the others are available, Dawson said.
The two-phase project started in December 2018, just two months after Dawson purchased the homes.
“I feel really good about the project,” Dawson said. “There’s such a shortage of housing in Walla Walla, which drives up the price of it. By providing more housing we’re helping the housing problem. Before only about half of these were habitable.”
Built in 1946, the buildings offer units ranging 300 to 500 square feet.
The renovation included the addition of craftsman-style front doors, galvanized tin awnings, gooseneck porch lights, board-and-batten siding and wooden shake shingles.
“The product, the feel of it, the ambiance is of country cottages and park-like,” Dawson said.
The area has mature landscaping with lawn, benches for seating and areas for outdoor living. A stock tank fountain, fenced area with fruit trees and windmill stand complete the farm look.
A one-bedroom unit at just over 300 square feet was listed recently at $925 per month.
“It’s in no way just my project,” Dawson said. “I’ve had so much help from really talented people.”
Some of these include: The Welcome Home Property Management in charge of the rentals, Christy Bloom Design Build, Chon Insulation and Drywall, R & Z Roofing, Elite Lawns, JM Painting and Design, College Place Heating and Air Conditioning and Electrical, Richardson Excavation, Reyes Brothers Construction and fencing by Alex Lara General Contractor.