Longtime Washington winemaker Brian Carter, managing partner of Brian Carter Cellars in Woodinville, has been honored by the Washington Winegrowers Association with its 2020 Grand Vin Award.
Carter has twice been named Winemaker of the Year by Washington Magazine, three times won the grand prize at the Seattle Enological Society, and Brain Carter Cellars was named Winery of the Year in 2015 by Wine Press Northwest.
The last 30 years, Carter has helped steer research programs at Washington State University.