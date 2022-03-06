Chesed Farms co-owners Jonathan Garrett and Sundown Hazen have been hard at work the last two years putting mushrooms on the Walla Walla Valley map.
The business, which started in Hazen's garage in 2020, has since moved into leased digs in the old Martin Archery factory, significantly expanding its output of specialty mushrooms.
The new location is also allowing for initial experiments with microgreens, a project helmed by Frog Hollow Farm manager Noah Dybdahl.
Despite the unlucky turn of starting their business as COVID-19 first hit in 2020, Walla Walla’s Chesed Farms has found significant success in its first few years selling its mushrooms directly to restaurants and grocery stores, through subscription services and even through online ordering.
For much of what they produce, Chesed Farms is the only game in town.
In most American grocery stores, only one kind of mushroom is available: Agaricus bisporus.
White and brown button mushrooms are different immature varieties of the same species, which eventually mature into the plate-sized portabellos. The 2019-2020 U.S. mushroom crop was valued at $1.15 billion, of which $1.05 billion was the Agaricus variety, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
By contrast, most of the mushrooms produced by Chesed Farms may be entirely alien to the average American consumer — freckled "chestnut" mushrooms, blushed "pink oyster" mushrooms, steely "blue oyster" mushrooms, and the mighty "king" oyster.
The farm’s most popular item last month, "lion’s mane," looks less like the standard toadstool and more like a pompom made of corral, but it is well loved for its meaty flavor and purported health benefits.
These specialty mushrooms, which can be difficult to source, have proven popular among area restaurants in the last few years.
Dayton’s Locally Nourished was the first restaurant to serve up Chesed’s mushrooms, but they have since been introduced at Blue Mountain Station, Saffron and the Walla Walla Pasta Factory, among others. Whitman College recently became a regular buyer through its Bon Appétit cafe.
Discerning home cooks have been getting their fill as well, whether through deliveries, local grocery stores or, through April, a popup farmers market inside the Showroom on Colville every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
From humble beginnings two years ago, the operation has steadily expanded into its current footprint.
“From day one, for the most part, most of what we’ve grown has sold before we’ve harvested it,” Hazen said.
And if Hazen and Garrett have anything to say about it, the best is yet ahead.
Laying down (mycelial) roots
Hazen and Garrett have long had grand plans for Chesed Farms, with dreams of retail space and a year-round indoor farm supplying the region with locally grown fungus and greens.
As first, prohibitive costs led them to narrow their focus, and they got their start by growing mushrooms out of bags of substrate hanging in Hazen’s garage.
But now they've moved into the new leased space, and last November they started their first batch of microgreens (older than sprouts, younger than baby greens). And the two have big plans to continue expanding.
Those plans entail more than just filling a specialty produce niche in the local economy.
Hazen and Garrett named their farm Chesed, a Hebrew word most often simply translated as “loving kindness,” which symbolizes the role they wanted to play in their community and environment.
Though farming operations have greatly expanded since the business opened, it still boasts a relatively low water footprint, Hazen said, requiring a couple of gallons for a pound of mushrooms, and a small literal footprint — both mushrooms and microgreens can be grown vertically to maximize what can be grown per acre.
Garrett and Hazen are also exploring ways to locally source as much of their inputs as possible — inputs include things like soil equivalents and the materials fed to mushrooms to help them grow.
Chesed Farms’ mushrooms are grown in three stages, beginning with injecting a needle biopsy of the desired mushroom into a sugar-water mixture. That mixture eventually becomes cloudy with mycelium, which is to a mushroom what a bulb is to a tulip, or a vine is to a grape.
That mycelium is then injected into sterilized grain. When Chesed Farms started in Hazen’s garage, the team used rye, which is commonly used. But they have since switched to using red berry wheat sourced from Walla Walla’s Northwest Grain Growers.
It has been more difficult to find local solutions to the third and final stage of development, when the inoculated grain is broken up and mixed into a bag of substrate. So far, that has been a mixture of soy hulls and oak sawdust pellets.
That substrate gradually becomes entirely covered in white mycelium, eventually producing bouquets of fungal fruiting bodies.
The pair have looked to source those substrate components from soy producers in Washington state, and have experimented with locally sourced fir pellets, beer grains, straw and even leftover hemp from a CBD processor.
But while those alternative substrate materials worked in theory, they proved cumbersome and inefficient in practice compared to the pressed-pellet substrate they ship in from the East Coast.
Still, they’re not giving up hope and are looking to partner with a local producer that can make those pellets.
While looking at ways to locally source their inputs, outputs from the farm can potentially be recycled as well, such as mulched pellets that mushrooms have fed on.
Chesed Farms recently started experimenting with Waitsburg wheat farmer John Abbey on a mushroom-based cold composting method that can be made into a compost tea, or liquid fertilizer.
Especially for grasses like wheat, the compost teas appear to be closely equivalent to synthetic fertilizers commonly used currently, Hazen said. What’s more, he added, the compost teas may be able to boost fungal activity in the soil where they’re applied, which could benefit soils that have been depleted of mycelium.
“We think there’s a potential when we get this to scale that we could have a product that counters that," Hazen said.
Wanting to support others in the community who are trying their hand at sustainable gardening or farming, Chesed Farms has looked toward a partnership with Balsamroot Design.
The brainchild of Ammon Felix, Balsamroot Design provides consulting for permaculture, food forestry and ecosystem restoration in the Walla Walla Valley and greater Columbia Basin.
“We want to engage folks who are a lot like myself, who want to start their own homestead, and we think Balsamroots will allow people to live in the homestead they want,” Hazen said.
“Nobody eats all the apples on their apple trees or all the tomatoes on their vines, so through some creative arrangements — we can’t implement it now but that’s our goal, we can design it — we make sure none of it hits the ground,” he said.
A place to hang their (mushroom) caps
Despite some challenges, Chesed Farms has had a couple of good first years. Though there is still room to grow, it has continued to push toward that original dream of Garrett’s and Hazen’s.
“Some days it seems like we’re getting closer, and some days it seems like it’s so far away,” Hazen said.
“But, it’s two years next month since we got the business license, so to think we have accomplished this much … we started just the two of us, and now we have five part-time employees, all but one brought on in the last two months.”
Their business has largely proven resilient to impacts from the pandemic, and while there have been some supply chain disruptions — multiple shipments of substrate have been held up in Benton City recently due to shipping delays — those issues were largely around before the pandemic started and have only accelerated, Hazen said.
If anything, widespread supply chains have only reinforced Chesed Farms’ mission to grow locally.
“With these supply-chain breakdowns we’re seeing, it’s ever more important that we can produce a wide variety of food here in this region,” Hazen said.
And Chesed farms has taken strides toward fulfilling that part of their mission, producing tender mushrooms and crisp microgreens for the people of the Valley.
“Every month has been our best month yet,” Hazen said. “We’ve been fortunate in timing, fortunate in the people that work with us, fortunate with the customers that we have.”
